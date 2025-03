BRUTALAN NAPAD NA KIJEV I DRUGE UKRAJINSKE GRADOVE IMA MRTVIH I RANJENIH: Hitno se oglasio Kličko (FOTO/VIDEO)

Kyiv was under a massive ruzzian drone attack.

3 people killed, among them a father and his 5-year-old daughter. 10 others were injured, including an 11-month-old baby.

This is terror. Russia keeps killing peaceful Ukrainians. #StandWithUkraine #RussiaIsATerroristState pic.twitter.com/vGFgGW2yxW — Myroslava Shcherbatiuk (@ShcherbatiukM) March 23, 2025