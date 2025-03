ŽESTOKI SUKOBI U DAMASKU DŽolanijevi džihadisti ratuju protiv Druza: Izraelski tenkovi na 60 km od Damaska čekaju komandu za napad

4/

Now, a new power enters the equation: Israel.



Israeli media reports that Netanyahu has ordered the IDF to prepare an intervention in Jaramana, saying, “We will not allow the extremist Islamic regime in Syria to harm the Druze.”



Israeli social media has already circulated… pic.twitter.com/ueZux9qV57 — Karim Franceschi (@karimfranceschi) March 2, 2025