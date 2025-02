AVION U FILADELFIJI EKSPOLODIRAO U VAZDUHU: Prevozio bolesno dete i još pet putnika - oglasio se Tramp (FOTO/VIDEO)

At least 6 now confirmed Dead - Fox News

"BREAKING — MAJOR AIR DISASTER IN NORTHEAST PHILADELPHIA! A private plane said to be carrying 2 individuals on approach to NE Philly Airport has CRASHED at Cottman Ave. and Leonard St. near Roosevelt Blvd. The crash made homes shake, and… pic.twitter.com/rjVt5ZOZU7 — Love World Peace (@LoveWorldPeace9) February 1, 2025