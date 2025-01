DRAMATIČAN SNIMAK PADA F-35 U AMERICI: Borbeni avion doživeo „kvar tokom leta“ (VIDEO)

🚨#BREAKING: Watch as a F-35 fighter jet crashes at Eielson Air Force Base

⁰📌#Fairbanks | #Alaska



Watch as Military emergency crews quickly responded after an F-35 fighter jet crashed on the flightline at Eielson Air Force Base in Fairbanks, Alaska, as reported by a military… pic.twitter.com/v894H7YWDc — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) January 29, 2025