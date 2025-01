"VREME JE ZA PROMENE" Orban pozvao EU da ukine antiruske sankcije

It’s time to talk about sanctions!

Did they bring the war to an end?

- No ❌

Did they cripple the 🇷🇺 economy?

- No ❌

Did Europe manage to replace Russian energy from other affordable sources?

- No ❌

The sanctions engineered by the Brussels bureaucrats achieved one thing: they… pic.twitter.com/QrpW4bI2lf — Orbán Viktor (@PM_ViktorOrban) January 21, 2025