"MOŽDA JE PREVELIKA..." Nova vojna sila o kojoj bruji svet - Dali desetine miliona za modernizaciju aviona i tenkova (VIDEO)

Poland is undergoing a 21st-century military renaissance. Poland is forming its fifth mechanized division (four brigades + artillery) when most European countries can't field more than two or three brigades. We are relying on no one to ensure our independence. 💪🇵🇱 pic.twitter.com/RgNLgcebrk — DefensorFidei🇵🇱 (@DefensorFideiPL) August 11, 2023