KAKO JE MOMAK PO IMENU SERGEJ PODELIO UKRAJINU: Pobegao sa ratišta, pa izazvao haos u domovini

In Ukraine, soldiers are resisting their indefinite mobilization!



In the Pechersk court of Kiev, a measure of restraint is being chosen for the soldier Sergei Gnezdilov.



He is accused of desertion.



Before the meeting, Gnezdilov called for the introduction of clear terms of… pic.twitter.com/mef095WGuw — East_Calling (@East_Calling) October 11, 2024