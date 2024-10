NAKON 10 GODINA NA SLOBODI: Spašena 21-godišnja Jezidkinja se vraća u Irak

I made a promise to Fawzia the yazidi who was hostage of Hamas in Gaza that I would bring her back home to her mother in Sinjar. To her it seemed surreal and impossible but not to me, my only enemy was time. Our team reunited her moments ago with her mother and family in Sinjar pic.twitter.com/KuN9JPuGOb — Steve maman (@stevemaman) October 2, 2024