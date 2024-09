ODJEKNULE NOVE EKSPLOZIJE U LIBANU? Nastavlja se drama sa komunikacionim uređajima Hezbolaha (VIDEO)

🚨 Breaking: A wave of remote explosions is reported across Lebanon, including Beirut. Car radios and other devices seem to be involved.



Fires are raging in Beirut, and explosions inside homes are causing civilian injuries. https://t.co/cRXPu6j9v4 pic.twitter.com/P5lOvVPQWe — BigBreakingWire (@BigBreakingWire) September 18, 2024