RUSI ZASULI KRAMATORSK ISKANDERIMA: Povređeni britanski i američki novinari, jedan i dalje pod ruševinama

Late last night, a Russian Iskander-M missile struck a hotel in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, where were staying foreign journalists.

One of them is still under the rubble. Two are injured: diagnosed with mine-blast trauma, brain contusion, a broken leg, and cut wounds. pic.twitter.com/fTfr1xD2wt — Tetyana Vysotska (Tetяna Visocьka) (@Ukrainews) August 25, 2024