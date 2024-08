AMERIČKI HIPERSONIČNI PROBLEMI: Oružja nema - Godine napora i potrošene milijarde nisu dale rezultat (VIDEO)

"Long Range #Hypersonic Weapon #LRHW officials stated that the next end-to-end flight test would not occur until the Q4 FY24..Once a successful flight test is achieved, first production missile will be delivered within 6 wks & first battery of 8 missiles within 11 months" ~ GAO pic.twitter.com/WnXMoEZIsW — AirPower 2.0 (MIL_STD) (@AirPowerNEW1) June 17, 2024