UBITAČAN TANDEM Su-57 I DRON C-71: Prvi u svetu avion koji može da izbaciju i kupi dronove u vazduhu (FOTO/VIDEO)

Su-57 appeared with an S-71 attack drone under its wing. It has the extraordinary ability to automatically identify its target & decide if an attack is necessary. It can function independently in automatic mode, in relay mode it transmits info about detected targets & waits 1/2 pic.twitter.com/VDlksVzKeT — Varun Karthikeyan (@Varun55484761) August 16, 2024