DRAMATIČNI PRIZORI IZ MOSKVE, IMA MRTVIH: Povređeno više od 30 osoba, među njima i deca (FOTO/VIDEO)

🌪🇷🇺 Karma in action.



Moscow is now being destroyed by a hurricane. Weather Armageddon tears down everything in its path: trees, roofs, toilets ...



A dry toilet with a Muscovite was blown away by hurricane winds.



This is just one of the emergencies that began in Moscow and… pic.twitter.com/IbSouyzbTp — 𝐀𝐧𝐧𝐚 𝐊𝐎𝐌𝐒𝐀 | 🇪🇺🇫🇷🇵🇱🇺🇦 (@tweetforAnna) June 20, 2024