‼️ #Kharkiv is completely blacked out. This is the most large-scale attack on the city since the beginning of the war



This is reported by Mayor Terekhov.



More than 20 missiles were fired at energy facilities. The damage is "too serious". Water and heat supply, electric… pic.twitter.com/h6NDSx3ug1 — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 22, 2024