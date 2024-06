KRAĐA KAKVU TENIS NE PAMTI! Skandal u finalu Rolan Garosa, pojavio se i dokaz

Zverev not happy with the umpire in the 5th set against Alcaraz at Roland Garros.



Break point down, Carlos hits a second serve that was called out.



The umpire overrules it.



The visual on tv says it was out by 2 mm.



Tough. pic.twitter.com/cofm3Pv7A0 — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) June 9, 2024