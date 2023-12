PRELEPE SLIKE IZ AUSTRALIJE: Ceo svet priča o Srbiji, a razlog je neverovatan (VIDEO)

I got something in my eye 🥺



Honestly, couldn’t be more happy and proud of our Serbian community in Australia. 🇷🇸

They are so tight and united and the love they’ve been showing to Novak in the last 15y is incredible. #NoleFam | @UnitedCupTennis

pic.twitter.com/iZ7eSXcYsQ — Novak Weekly Podcast (@NovakWeekly) December 31, 2023