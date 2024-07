DOBRE VESTI IZ NBA LIGE: Nikola Đurišić uspešno operisan, poznato i kada se vraća na parket

An @emoryhealthcare injury update:



Nikola Đurišić, who sustained a left foot fracture during a summer league game on July 14, underwent surgery on Monday to repair his left fifth metatarsal bone. The surgery was performed by Dr. Robert Anderson in Charlotte, N.C. An update on… pic.twitter.com/VVOnEqF2s3 — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) July 24, 2024