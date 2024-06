''VEČITI'' U BORBI ZA CENTRA: Šampion sveta na meti Partizana i Zvezde

🇩🇪‼️Johannes Thiemann's contract with Alba Berlin is expiring and the German player is pursued by Maccabi, Partizan and Crvena Zvezda. As for now, the israelian club is the frontrunner to sign him, according to @eurodevotion. #euroleague #alba #maccabi #partizan #redstar — Corner of BBall (@cornerofBBall) June 11, 2024