MESI JE "KRIV" ZA SVE: Meksički sudija kažnjen zbog autograma, evo i kako (FOTO)

Mexican referee Marco Antonio Ortiz Nava has been handed a SIX-MONTH BAN after he was spotted attempting to obtain Lionel Messi's autograph following a match in which Messi's side, Inter Miami, secured a 1-0 win over Sporting Kansas City in the Concacaf Champions Cup. 😳



The… pic.twitter.com/h03cBhnhWN — Pubity Sport (@pubitysport) February 27, 2025