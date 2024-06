MODRIĆ OSVOJIO LIGU ŠAMPIONA, PA DONEO VAŽNU ODLUKU: Poznato gde Hrvat nastavlja karijeru

🚨⚪️ Luka Modrić stays at Real Madrid as he will sign new deal next week — here we go, confirmed.



Final meeting will Florentino Pérez will be exactly as expected: put pen to paper, take pictures, then announce it.



Modrić didn’t care about money, he rejected two big proposals. pic.twitter.com/SPadzGYYkz — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 2, 2024