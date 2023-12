AMERIKANCI ŠOKIRANI POTEZOM SRBINA: Ono što je uradio trener Toronta za nas je normalno, a preko okeana senzacija

Darko Rajakovic and the Raptors coaching staff were in NYC and spotted a patron wearing a Raptors championship hat.



They made their way over, said hi, and gave the fan daps. They also covered his bill without telling him before they left.



Classy!



Via RealGM#Raptors #NYC pic.twitter.com/ejEAAF4TQ9 — Pensare Basketball (@PensareBBall) December 11, 2023