"POŠTUJEMO IZBOR NARODA" Zelenski razgovarao sa novim predsednikom Rumunije (FOTO)

I spoke with the newly elected President of Romania, @NicusorDanRO.



I congratulated him on his victory in the presidential election. It is essential that Romania continues to develop, and that we all cooperate together in our region and across Europe.



We respect Romania and the… pic.twitter.com/YbhbtiUi7G — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Volodimir Zelensьkiй (@ZelenskyyUa) May 19, 2025