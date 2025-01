OPERACIJA “PERSEJ”: Da li se Francuska i Britanija pripremaju za moguće slanje specijalaca u pomoć Kijevu? (VIDEO)

Contacted by @franceinfo, the French army strongly denies that its special forces took part in rehearsals for a hypothetical external operation on Ukrainian territory. “This is an annual exercise organised under the responsibility of the Land Special Operations Command (Cast),”… https://t.co/r2PNAonuMM pic.twitter.com/n7VEDzIl4A — French Aid to Ukraine 🇨🇵 🤜🤛 🇺🇦 (@aidefranceukr) January 16, 2025