ZELENSKI NAKON SASTANKA SA VUČIĆEM: Hvala Srbiji na podršci suverenitetu i humanitarnoj pomoći (VIDEO)

I met with President @AVucic and thanked Serbia for supporting Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as its humanitarian and financial assistance and welcoming Ukrainians who fled the war.



I noted the importance of Serbia’s participation in the Peace Formula… pic.twitter.com/pDQlvU5xPF — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Volodimir Zelensьkiй (@ZelenskyyUa) February 28, 2024