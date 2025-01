SINER ISPISAO ISTORIJU! Neverovatan podatak za Italijana nakon plasmana u finale Australijan opena

Jannik Sinner becomes the youngest man to reach back to back Australian Open Finals since Jim Courier.



Courier - 1992, 1993. (22 years old)



Sinner - 2024, 2025. (23 years old)



🇮🇹🇺🇸