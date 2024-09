SINER U VELIKOM PROBLEMU: Italijan se nije izvukao, preti mu suspenzija do dve godine

Jannik Sinner is currently 1-3 down on court in Beijing.



Off court, WADA - the World Anti Doping - just released news that they are appealing his case and want a ban of between 1 and 2 years as they view the finding of ‘no fault or negligence’ as not correct. Full statement: pic.twitter.com/lcxg96uwIK — The Tennis Podcast (@TennisPodcast) September 28, 2024