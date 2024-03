JAVIO SE NOVAKOV MRZITELJ: "U tim godinama igrač ne bi trebalo da bude svetski broj jedan!"

I don’t know what the future holds for Djokovic, but if more results like this start coming in, honestly it just shows how nuts it was that he was still that good at his big age.



The guy is 36.8 years old! A player is not supposed to still be #1 and winning Slams at that age. https://t.co/R3tXfDGZVs — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) March 12, 2024