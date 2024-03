NOVAK ĐOKOVIĆ JE NEVEROVATAN: Nadal ovo nije uradio 11 godina protiv Srbina

Is this the craziest tennis stat ever?



Since October 2013, exactly 70 different players have won a set against Novak Djokovic on a hard court.



Rafa Nadal did not make this list. That's because Nadal has not won a set against Djokovic on a hard court in 11 years.



The next… pic.twitter.com/Dy9OUz8qVM — Danny 🐊 (@DjokovicFan_) March 7, 2024