KAKVI BRE FEDERER I NADAL? Đoković ređa rekorde na Australijan openu, nestvarno je šta Novak radi!

58 - With victory over Adrian Mannarino at the AO, Novak Djokovic has reached his 58th Grand Slam quarter-final, equalling Roger Federer for the most of any male player in the Open Era. Pantheon.#AusOpen | @AustralianOpen @DjokerNole @atptour pic.twitter.com/AKMaf2LJuK — OptaAce (@OptaAce) January 21, 2024