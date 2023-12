NOVAK ĐOKOVIĆ IZNENADIO SVET: Evo do kada planira da igra tenis!

#TuesdayMotivaton



🎙️ @DjokerNole 🇷🇸🐺



In Saudi Arabia earlier today, ahead of the exhibition match against Spain's @carlosalcaraz , the 36-year-old Serbian said he had NO plans to retire, hoping to continue playing beyond 40, referring to the career of buddy QB Tom Brady 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/syCZUlU3Jf — TRAVEL&Sp🎾rts (@travel__Sports) December 26, 2023