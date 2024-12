NAJBOLJA TRKA U KARIJERI: Odermat pobednik spusta u Val Gardeni

🏆 Marco Odermatt claims his 40th World Cup victory today in Val Gardena, marking his 3rd win in the downhill! 🎿💥 A remarkable achievement for the Swiss skier. Congratulations on this incredible milestone! 🇨🇭



The podium was completed by:



🥈 Franjo Von Allmen🇨🇭

🥉 Ryan… pic.twitter.com/Ix0AlGsStR — FIS Alpine (@fisalpine) December 21, 2024