''GROBARI'' MOGU POLAKO DA POČNU DA SLAVE: Šarlot otpustio Vašingtona, Amerikanac blizu povratka u redove crno-belih!

OFFICIAL: The @hornets have waived guard Duane Washington Jr., who appeared in two preseason games with the team.



Washington Jr. has suited up for 79 contests across two NBA seasons with Indiana and Phoenix, averaging 9.1 PPG, 1.5 RPG and 1.9 APG.https://t.co/Q0MEKnTfxP — Charlotte Hornets PR (@HornetsPR) October 9, 2024