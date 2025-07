SPORT TUGUJE: U saobraćajci poginuo jedan od najpoznatijih atletičara - čovek kog je cela planeta pitala za recept za zdrav i dug život

RIP Fauja Singh Ji who passed away at 114.

He took up running after losing his wife & son, turning grief into purpose. He dedicated his life to his Sikh faith (seva) raising over £100,000 for charity.



At 100 he was the world’s oldest marathon runner. A beacon of inspiration 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/GkjLXiMmY8 — Monika Plaha (@monikaplaha) July 14, 2025