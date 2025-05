POLICAJCI UHAPSILI ALBANSKOG DOKTORA: Nisu mogli da veruju šta su mu pronašli u torbi (FOTO)

12/05/2025 Albania 🇦🇱

KF Vllaznia - Egnatia Rrogozhinë

» KF Vllaznia's medic caught by the Police trying to smuggle pyro with his medic bag. pic.twitter.com/dVyBHYCMeD — 𝐂𝐚𝐬𝐮𝐚𝐥 𝐔𝐥𝐭𝐫𝐚 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 (@thecasualultra) May 13, 2025