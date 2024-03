"PARTIZAN VIDIM U PLEJ-OFU": Bogdan Bogdanović se oglasio, imao poruku za crno-bele

.@LeaderOfHorde spoke with us and talked about how special it is to see @PartizanBC in the league and if they can make Final Four and how Šarūnas Jasikevičius is doing at @FBBasketbol



Tune into the full interview now 🎥 #EveryGameMatters pic.twitter.com/6qbK8bXpKO — Turkish Airlines EuroLeague (@EuroLeague) March 12, 2024