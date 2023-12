ZVEZDA NACILJALA LEVOG BEKA: Nemac koji je oborio rekord po broju asistencija želja crveno-belih

Sources: Red Star Belgrade interested in a potential deal for free agent left back Kai Wagner. Philadelphia Union remain in the mix too.



Wagner, 26, among top FA options in MLS. In 2022 was finalist for MLS Defender of the Year & broke the league-record for assists by a defender pic.twitter.com/HyTNYrLhxN — Tom Bogert (@tombogert) December 15, 2023