PROBUĐEN NAKON POLA MILENIJUMA: Vulkan izbacuje pepeo čak 6,7 kilometra u visinu (FOTO/VIDEO)

New video shows absolutely stunning footage of Krasheninnikov erupting after 600 years.



On August 2, 2025, it recorded its first-ever eruption, with ash soaring up to 5-6 km high. Scientists believe it may be linked to the recent M8.8 earthquake.



📍 Kamchatka, Russia. pic.twitter.com/1CKiSXbeRM — Weather Monitor (@WeatherMonitors) August 3, 2025