IGRE BEZ GRANICA: Tramp tvrdi da ne zna ništa o odluci Pentagona i obustavi isporuke oružja Ukrajini

REPORTER: Yesterday you said you were not sure who ordered the munitions ordered to Ukraine. Have you figured it out?



TRUMP: I haven't though about it



REPORTER: What does it say that such a decision could be made without you knowing?



TRUMP: I would know. If a decision was made… pic.twitter.com/LUJWox7EYb — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 9, 2025