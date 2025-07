VATIKAN PONOVO U IGRI: Da li se kuva nešto veliko?

I'm grateful for the meeting and a very substantive conversation with @Pontifex. We value all the support and every prayer for peace in Ukraine.



The proposal to hold meetings at the level of leaders at the Vatican remains open and entirely possible, with the goal of stopping… pic.twitter.com/nHtWWl5AbL — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Volodimir Zelensьkiй (@ZelenskyyUa) July 9, 2025