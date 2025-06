"UZ DUŽNO POŠTOVANJE..." Orban odbrusio Zelenskom i srušio mu snove o ulasku u EU (FOTO)

I had a joint meeting with the Presidents of the European Council and the European Commission, and the NATO Secretary General — António Costa @eucopresident, Ursula von der Leyen @vonderleyen, and Mark Rutte @SecGenNATO. We are working to ensure unity among all our allies.



We… pic.twitter.com/4HePCCUyUF — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Volodimir Zelensьkiй (@ZelenskyyUa) June 24, 2025