RAT U UKRAJINI - UKRAJINCI SU BESNI NA ZELENSKOG: "Sve se ruši, rovovi prazni. Ključni grad pada"

A Russian missile strike on three different areas of Ukraine’s second city Kharkiv has injured at least 41 people, Kharkiv region Governor Oleh Synyehubov said on Sunday. ⤵️



