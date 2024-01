SRUŠIO SE RUSKI AVION NA GRANICI SA UKRAJINOM: U njemu bilo više desetina ljudi (VIDEO)

‼️🚨🇺🇦 The Ukrainian military has just shot down a Russian Ilyishin IL-76 airlifter plane carrying Prisoners of war:



65 Ukrainian POWs , 6 Russian crew members, and 3 Russian soldiers.



Most likely all dead on impact near Belgorod. Absolutely barbaric act from the Ukrainians. pic.twitter.com/aukcroLEzo — World War Now (@WorldWarNow_) January 24, 2024