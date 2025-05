UDARAC ZA TENIS: Finalista Vimbldona odustao od Rolan Garosa!

BREAKING:



Matteo Berrettini has withdrawn from Roland Garros due to injury.



Very sad news.



He hasn’t played this event since 2021.



Hopefully we see him back at this event next year healthy.



