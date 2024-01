ĐOKOVIĆ O POVREDI: Nadam se da se neće pogoršati, malo je zabrinjavajuće

Djokovic: 'El dolor en mi muñeca es un poco preocupante'

"Obviously, the wrist is a bit worrying, but I'm excited to contribute to my country moving forward. Facing the host will ensure a great atmosphere on the field and we will fight until the end." ✌️https://t.co/bvK8h8n07A — C Kristjánsdóttir ●🐊 (@CristinaNcl) January 2, 2024