NEVEROVATNE REČI ITALIJANA: Kada je Đoković dobro pripremljen istinski je nepobediv

Tartarini, Musetti's coach:

"we take inspiration from Roger Federer"

Aww

"Between Nadal, Djokovic & Federer, the heart always says Federer as he is tennis itself... but it must be said that when Djokovic is in form he is truly unsurpassable."

December 16, 2023