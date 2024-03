SPEKTAKL U ČETIRI ZEMLJE: Italija, Bugarska, Rumunija i Finska domaćini EP za odbojkaše 2026. godine

CEV EuroVolley Men will return to Italy in 2026!



The reigning world champions and European Silver medalist will enjoy the opportunity to contest the continental championship on home soil for the second time in a row.



Check out the full information here: https://t.co/twt0viX6Mw