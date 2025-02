DA LI JE MOGUĆE?! Američki reprezentativac posle šok-trejda pomešao Dončića i Luku Garzu

"It's crazy man. I really don't know what to say about it. Luka being a guy that everybody has claimed is untouchable and untradeable. The NBA shows you again."



Devin Booker on colossal Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis trade.



"It's a business. They're always having a conversation… pic.twitter.com/p2DdVR7u3N — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) February 2, 2025