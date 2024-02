SENZACIJA NA POMOLU: Pokuševski se vraća u Srbiju? Zvezda i Partizan "u klinču"

Aleksej Pokuševski will wait for a possible offer from the NBA but if not he could return to Europe.



Crvena Zvezda and Partizan Belgrade are interested.

Pokusevski could only play in ABA League and not in the EuroLeague.#basketball #Baloncesto #Transfers #Pokuševski #NBA https://t.co/jTL7mK0NET — Matteo Andreani (@matty_vanpersie) February 26, 2024