AU: Nikola Jokić progovorio o dolasku Luke Dončića u Denver nagetse! (VIDEO)

"I don’t want to leave Denver... If Luka gets pissed off in Dallas, he can come."



Nikola Jokic says he'd be open to teaming up with Luka Doncic but only on the Nuggets.



(Translated by @MiroslavCuk ) pic.twitter.com/t8q4sd4f2w — DNVR Nuggets (@DNVR_Nuggets) February 20, 2024