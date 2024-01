NAVIJAČI JUTE SU OVO ČEKALI 15 GODINA: Klarkson uradio nešto što je Jokiću kao dobar dan

Jordan Clarkson breaks Utah's 15-year triple-double drought



The last regular season triple-double by a Jazz player was Carlos Boozer in 2008 — when he did that "Low" by Flo Rida/T-Pain was new and the No. 1 song in the land.



